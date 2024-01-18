СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара 2024. року наполнї ше рок як нє з нами наш мили

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1969–2023)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац бачи Владо зоз супругу Славку и Иван Хромишово и Ваня, Ненад, Нина и Сара Ковачово
Спочивай у мире Божим!