СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара 2024. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1969–2023)
з Коцура


Прешол рок як ши нас зохабел, алє ши остал у наших думкох памяткох и нїґда це нє забудземе. Памятку на тебе буду чувац бачи Михал, тета Менда, братняци Славко и Звонко з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!