СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара 2024. року наполнї ше єден пречежки и жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш наймилши

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1969–2023)
з Коцура


Зохабел ши нас нєсподзивано. Днї преходза помали, а анї єден нє прешол же зме це нє спомли и подумали на твой ошмих и доброту. Бул ши вше полни порозуменя, порихтани поцешиц и облапиц. Нє можеме ещи вше вериц же ше нє врациш з драги по хторей ши пошол. Твойо наймилши: мац Наталия, оцец Микола, шестра Татяна зоз фамелию – сином Деяном и мужом Мирославом
Знай же це нїхто и нїґда нє заменї!