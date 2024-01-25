СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 25. януара наполнєл ше рок як вецей нє з нами наш кум

ЮЛИЯН КАМЕНЇЦКИ

(1969–2023)


Остало нам здогадованє на тебе и красни хвильки хтори зме препровадзели вєдно. Кум Владо, кума Леона и кумчата Дадо и Дамир Олеарово