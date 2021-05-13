ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Мойому милому мужови

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(12. IV 1936 – 27. IV 2021)


Най спочива у мире Божим! Його супруга Маря Ковач, син Юлиян Ковач, нєвеста Тамара Ковач и унука Теодора Велї болї у шерцох остали. Смуток.
Най це Господь Бог чува и шицки ангели!
