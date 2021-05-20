IN MEMORIAM

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)


Одпутовал ши сам по драги єдного нового Закона, дзе нєпотребни таланти за щесце. Дзекуєм ци за живот (Божи дар!) Остатнї поздрав од дзивки Марчи зоз дзецми
Вичная памят!
