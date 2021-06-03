СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Тих дньох наполнюю ше 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)
з Коцура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю брат Славо зоз супругу Славку зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
