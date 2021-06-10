СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешли 40 днї як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)
з Коцура


Твоя любов и доброта навики будзе у наших шерцох и каждодньових молитвох. У смутку за тобу остали твойо наймилши Супруга Маря Ковач народзена Полдруги, твой син Юлиян Ковач, нєвеста Тамара и унука Теодора Спочивай у мире Божим!
Вичная му памят!
