СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. априла наполня ше три жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)
з Коцура


З любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго чуваю син Юлиян, нєвеста Тамара и унука Теодора
Спочивай у мире Божим!