ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЮЛИЯН КОВАЧ

(1936–2021)


Одпутовал ши сам по драги єдного нового закона, дзе нєпотребни талант за щесце. Дзекуєм ци за живот, Божи дар! Остатнї поздрав од дзивки Марчи зоз дзецми
Вичная памят!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest