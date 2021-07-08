ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

ЮЛИЯН МАЛАЦКО

(1937‒2021)
з Нового Саду


Зоз любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго навики буду чувац брат Славко зоз супругу Геленку, Звонко и Минеа, и Татяна зоз супругом Даниєлом
Най спочива у мире Божим!
