СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєло ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш брат

ЮЛИЯН МЕДЄШИ

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будзе чувац брат Кимо зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!