ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Нашому милому товаришови котри нас зохабел 14. авґуста 2024. року

ЮЛИЯН МЕДЄШИ

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Од товаришох зоз Дружтва – Сопкових, Виславскових и Мученсковей зоз дзецми
Най спочива у мире Божим!