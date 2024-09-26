СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Наполнєло ше 40 днї як нас зохабел наш бачи

ЮЛИЯН МЕДЄШИ

(1964–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго будзе чувац Иван Медєшов зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!