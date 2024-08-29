СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 27. авґуста 2024. року, наполнєл ше рок як у вичносци наш мили бачи

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ – МИТЬОВ

(1944–2023)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку на ньго навики буду чувац його наймилши: фамелиї Оросових – Лацканьових, Варґових, Надьових – Бобикових, Папуґових и Балїцкових
Спочивайце у мире Божим!