СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. септембра 2024. року наполня ше 13 роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ Надьордьов
Надьордьов

(1948-2011)


Вше будзеш у думкох зоз нами. Твойо наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!