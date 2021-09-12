СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 8. септембра 2021. року наполнєли ше 10 смутни роки як вецей нє з нами наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ – НАДЬОРДЬОВ

(1948–2011)
з Руского Керестура


Памятку навики буду чувац його наймилши!
Спочивай у мире Божим!
