СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 13. новембра наполнєли ше 8 роки як нас зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1942‒2013)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши – супруга Наталия, дзивка Славка зоз фамелию и дзивка Терезка зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
