НА ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 23. мая 2022. року наполнї ше жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю супруга Натала, син Янко зоз Раду, дзивка Терезка зоз Райком, унукове Денис, Даниєл, Боян, Бобан зоз Таню и праунука Йована
Спочивай у мире Божим!
