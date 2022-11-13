ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

Дня 13. новембра наполня ше 9 роки як нас зохабел супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1942–2013)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
