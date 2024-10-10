ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 6. октобра 2024. року занавше нас зохабел наш бачи

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1953–2024)
з Руского Керестура


З почитованьом, памятку на ньго буду чувац Оля Виславски, Таня Няради, Мая Медєши и Владимир Надь зоз фамелиями
Най спочива у мире Божим!