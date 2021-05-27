ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац Сенка Бучкова зоз Снежану и Звонком
Спочивайце у мире Божим!
