ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. мая 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци мой оцец

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Навики будзеш у наших шерцох и молитвох. Твой син Янко зоз Раду и унукове Денис и Даниєл
Спочивай у мире Божим!
