ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. мая 2021. року преселєл ше до вичносци наш оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом вично це будземе чувац у наших шерцох. Дзивка Терезка, жец Райко, унук Боян, Бобан зоз Таню и праунука Йована Спочивай у мире Божим!
Спочивай у мире Божим!
