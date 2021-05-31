ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 23. мая занавше нас охабел мой єдини брат и пошол на свою остатню драгу зоз хторей ше вецей нє враци

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцена шестра Мелана Фейсова зоз Коцура зоз Мижом и Натку Садовски зоз мужом и сином Сашом и його фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
