СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 1. юлия наполнєли ше 40 жалосни днї як ше преселєл до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН НАДЬ

(1940‒2021)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest