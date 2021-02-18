СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 15. фебруара 2021. року занавше престало дуркац шерцо нашого милого супруга, оца и дїда

ЮЛИЯН ПАПУҐА

(1954–2021)
з Коцура


Пошол ши сциха и нєсподзивано. Дзекуєме ци на твоєй доброти и велькей любови котру нїґда нє забудземе
Твойо наймилши: супруга Мария, син Юлиян, нєвеста Моника и унука Валентина
