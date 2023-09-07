ИН МЕМОРИАМ

Дня 2. септембра 2023. року наполнєл ше смутни и боляци рок як у вичносци спочива наш мили и добри супруг, оцец, дїдо и швекор

ЮЛИЯН ПАП

(1943–2022)
з Нового Саду


Занавше це будземе чувац глїбоко у наших шерцох, молитвох и думкох од забуца. Вично нам будзе хибиц твоя любов, порада и потримовка. Споминаме це нєпреривно... З любову и почитованьом у смутку остали: супруга Иринка, синове Мирослав и Борис, унукове Мирослав, Олександр, Михаило и нєвести Иринка и Мая
Спочивай у мире Божим!