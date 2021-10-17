СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Прешол жалосни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш кум и шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1952‒2020)


Навики нам останєш у красних памяткох. Фамелиї: Шимково, Тиркайлово, Сератличово, Тиркайлово, Пашово – кумово, и Медєшово
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest