СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. априла наполня ше 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1953–2020)
з Руского Керестура


У красних памяткох го буду паметац фамелиї – Тиркайлово, Сератличово, Шимково, Медєшово, и Пашово кумово
Най спочва у мире Божим!
