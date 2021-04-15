СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 17. априла наполня ше 6 мешаци як нас занавше зохабел наш мили супруг, оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ПАШО

(1953–2020)
з Руского Керестура


З любову и почитованьом останє навики медзи нами. Супруга Еуфемия, и синове Яким зоз фамелию и Михайло зоз фамелию
Най спочива у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest