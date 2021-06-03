ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ПУШКАШ

(1946–2021)
з Нового Саду


Хованє було 28. мая 2021. року на Городским теметове у Новим Садзе. Ожалосцени: супруга Ирина, синове Владимир и Александар зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
