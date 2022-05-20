СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 26. мая 2022. року наполнї ше рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН ПУШКАШ

(1946–2021)


Красни памятки на тебе у своїх шерцох и думкох буду чувац супруга Ирина и синове
Владимир и Александар зоз фамелиями
