ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. мая 2021. року занавше нас зохабел наш шовґор

ЮЛИЯН ПУШКАШ

(1946–2021)
з Нового Саду


Красни памятки на ньго буду чувац Дюра и Босилька Салонтаї, Славко Салонтаї з фамелию и Мария Бауцал з фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!
