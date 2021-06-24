СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юния 2021. року наполнєли ше пейц смутни роки як од нас занавше пошол до вичносци наш мили супруг, оцец, швекор и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН РАМАЧ – Чамо

(1963‒2016)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, алє наш вельки боль нїч нє може загоїц. Жиєш у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Найкрасши памятки на щешлїви роки препровадзени з Тобу даваю нам моци исц напредок и шлїдзиц твою пожертвовносц, доброту и щиру любов. Твойо наймилши: супруга Тат’яна, дзивки Оксана и Олеся, жецове Мирослав и Драґан, унуки: Юлияна, София, Стефана и Ленка
Спочивай у мире Божим!
