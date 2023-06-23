СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юния 2023. року наполня ше 7 жалосни роки як нє з нами наш мили супруг, тато, швекор, дїдо и жец

ЮЛИЯН РАМАЧ ЧАМО

(1963–2016)
з Руского Керестура


Час преходзи, а ти занавше з нами, у наших думкох, шерцох и памяткох. Твойо наймилши: супруга Тат’яна, дзивки Оксана и Олеся, жецове Мирослав и Драґан, унуки Юлияна, София, Стефана, Ленка и Александра и мац Бучкова
Спочивай у мире Божим!