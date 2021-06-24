СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 24. юния наполнєли ше 5 роки як нєсподзивано пошол до вичного спокою наш мили брат

ЮЛИЯН РАМАЧ ЧАМО

(1963‒2016)
з Руского Керестура


Мили наш, барз нам хибиш зоз свою веселу природу, радосним здравканьом и зоз шпиванками хтори ши писал зоз шерца и хтори остали жиц зоз нами. З вельку любову и почитованьом вично це будземе чувац у найкрасших памяткох. Шестри и браца з фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
