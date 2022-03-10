СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. марца 2022. року наполнєли ше 3 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН РАЦ

(1948–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго вично буду чувац: шестра Наталия и супруг Янко зоз дзивку Татияну и сином Владимиром зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 1 раз, нєшка 1)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest