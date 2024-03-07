СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 9. марца 2024. року наполня ше 5 роки як нас занавше зохабел наш мили

ЮЛИЯН РАЦ

(1948–2019)
з Руского Керестура


Зоз любову и почитованьом красни памятки на ньго вично буду чувац: шестра Наталия и єй супруг Янко зоз дзивку Татияну и сином Владимиром зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!