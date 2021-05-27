OСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2021. року у своїм 80. року живота преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили дїдо и прадїдо

ЮЛИЯН САБО

(1941–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Ожалосцени – унук Иван зоз супругу Виолету, и праунучата Алекса и Лука
Спочивайце у мире Божим, най вас чуваю ангели!
