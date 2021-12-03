СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. новембра наполнєло ше пол рока од шмерци нашого оца, дїда и прадїда

ЮЛИЯН САБО

(1941–2021)


Памятку на ньго чуваю його наймилши
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
