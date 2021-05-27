ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 18. мая 2021. року упокоєл ше наш добри сват

ЮЛИЯН САБО

(1941–2021)
з Руского Керестура


Красни памятки на ньго чуваю Ана и Дюра Костелниково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
