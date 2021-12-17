СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 18. децембра наполює ше смутни рок як нас занавше зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН СЕМАН

(1945–2020)
з Руского Керестура


Твою доброту и любов ґу нам навики будземе чувац и паметац у наших шерцох, думкох и молитвох. Дзивка Оливера зоз супругом Любом, и дзецми Даниєлом и Николом Накичово Дзивка Даниєла зоз супругом Деяном и дзецми Алексом, Ана Марию и Софию Сопково
Спочивай у мире Божим!
