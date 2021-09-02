СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 30. авґуста наполнєл ше жалосни рок як вецей нє з нами наш мили

ЮЛИЯН СЕҐЕДИ

(1941–2020)
з Нового Саду


Чежко ше можеме помириц же є вецей нє з нами. Боль и памятки ношиме у наших шерцох. Твоя супруга Гелена и дзивки Татяна и Лїляна зоз фамелиями
