СМУТНЕ ЗДОГАДОВАНЄ

Дня 7. децембра наполня ше 10 роки як нас занавше зохабел

ЮЛИЯН СКУБАН

(1943–2011)


Памятки на ньго навики чуваме у своїх шерцох. Супруга Наталия и дзивки Славица и Светлана зоз фамелиями
Спочивай у мире Божим!
(Опатрене 2 раз, нєшка 2)
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest