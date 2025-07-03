ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 26. юния 2025. року занавше нас зохабел наш мили оцец и дїдо

ЮЛИЯН ТИРКАЙЛА

(1945–2025)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме ци на шицким, на красних памяткох цо зме вєдно творели. Твоя любов, потримовка, сила и шмелосц вше були и буду гвизда цо нас водзи. Путуй мирно на даяке лєпше место и знай же занавше будзеш жиц у наших шерцох. Дзивка Терезка, жец Бернд и унук Денис