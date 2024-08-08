ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста 2024. преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН ФЕЙДИ

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Мили оцец, дзекуєме ци за шицку любов, доброту и пожертвовносц хтори ши нам даровал. Твой син Тихомир и нєвеста Тат’яна
Спочивай у мире Божим!