ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста 2024. преселєл ше до вичносци наш мили оцец

ЮЛИЯН ФЕЙДИ

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєме за шицку доброту, любов, поради и знанє хторе ши з нами дзелєл. Твоя дзивка Терезия и жец Михайло
Спочивай у мире Божим!