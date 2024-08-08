ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 4. авґуста 2024. преселєл ше до вичносци мой мили супруг

ЮЛИЯН ФЕЙДИ
апатикар

(1945–2024)
з Руского Керестура


Дзекуєм ци за шицки роки хтори зме препровадзели вєдно. Навики це будзем чувац у своїх думкох, шерцу и молитвох. Твоя супруга Мелана
Спочивай у мире Божим!