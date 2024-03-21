ОСТАТНЇ ПОЗДРАВ

Дня 11. марца занавше нас зохабел наш мили брат и бачи

ЮЛИЯН ЧОРЕЙ

(19. II 1945 – 11. III 2024)
зоз Америки родом зоз Коцура


З любову и почитованьом, красни памятки на ньго будзе чувац шестра Фема зоз фамелию
Спочивай у мире Божим!